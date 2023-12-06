Nevada indicts 6 false electors from 2020 election

FILE - A file photo of Mike McDonald, one of the six indicted. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow, File)
FILE - A file photo of Mike McDonald, one of the six indicted. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow, File)(L.E. Baskow | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced the indictment of six Nevadans who allegedly falsely represented themselves as state electors during the 2020 election.

The six who were indicted were:

  • Michael McDonald
  • Jesse Law
  • Jim DeGraffenreid
  • Durward James Hindle III
  • Eileen Rice

The six were indicted by a grand jury in the Eighth Judicial District. They have been charged with offering a false instrument for filing, a class C felony, and uttering a forged instrument, a category D felony.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” said Ford. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we enter into litigation, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

