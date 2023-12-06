Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus invites community to Holly Jolly Holiday Spectacular

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus is getting ready for this year’s Holly Jolly Holiday Spectacular.

Executive director, Steven Meyer, stopped by Morning Break to make sure the community knows to come out this weekend and enjoy the lights, sparkles, dancing, holiday favorites and pure family fun!

The Holly Jolly Holiday Spectacular takes place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. at the new state-of-the-art proscenium theater inside Procter R. Hug High School. This holiday concert will also be live-streamed from Hug High School. And for those who would like to watch the concert on their own schedule, it will be available “On-Demand” a few days after the show.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $10 students with ID. On-Demand pricing is the same. Tickets can be purchased online and at Hug High School theater the evening of the concert.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have a connection to a nursing home or other place where people can’t easily leave and you would like to bring the Holly Jolly Holiday Spectacular to them, contact Steven Meyer (sb.meyer61@gmail.com) to get the livestream and on-demand code for a free screening.

