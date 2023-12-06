LCSO looking for those responsible for graffiti of 12 homes and 17 cars

The estimated amount of the reported damages is around $55,000
Nevada
Nevada(KXNV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for the graffiti of 12 homes and 17 cars in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 3.

They say deputies were dispatched to Desert Lake Drive on Sunday morning for a property damage report. Deputies discovered that the suspect(s) had vandalized the properties between 1:15 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

The streets affected included Desert Lake Drive, Putter Court, Tee Court, Golf Court, and Dixie Lane.

The suspect(s) used a light blue graffiti spray paint to mark garage doors and cars with various messages that are not believed to be gang related. The suspect(s) also left deep scratches on the body of several cars with an unknown item.

The estimated amount of the reported damages is more than $55,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LCSO.

