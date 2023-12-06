Suspect dead after multiple people shot at UNLV

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 12:34 p.m.: Las Vegas police say one suspect has been located and is deceased.

Original Article: Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting occurred near BEAM Hall.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will have more information once it becomes available.

