Suspect dead after multiple people shot at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 12:34 p.m.: Las Vegas police say one suspect has been located and is deceased.

Original Article: Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting occurred near BEAM Hall.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will have more information once it becomes available.

