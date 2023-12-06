Gifting a new roof to a home in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local company Joe’s Roofing is looking to ease the stress for one local family in need of a new roof. The business is offering a free roof replacement during its Roofs of Hope initiative this holiday season.

Roofs of Hope is aimed at giving a family a sense of security and owner Joe Snider, a Reno native, has been in the roofing business almost seven years and says he understands what it means for a person or family to have a good roof over their heads, especially when it gets worn down by outside elements.

“The environment is harsh here with the high highs and then low lows, all of that is combating your roofing system, and right now I believe given the current circumstances it’s the right time to do something and to give back to the community that has been so good to me.”

Snider says he could not make this work without the help of his suppliers, ABC and GAF. This is the first year for Roofs of Hope, but Snider’s goal is for this initiative to grow with the help of other businesses and community members so he can add another household every year.

Snider is asking for the community’s help in nominating that one special home. He says the house has to meet certain requirements to be considered. “We actually are looking for someone who really needs this and has a bad problem.”

If you know someone or a family that is deserving of a new roof you can click here or call 775-369-1919 or email info@joesroofingreno.com to fill out an application and nominate a home. Information is also available on their Facebook page.

