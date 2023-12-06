Elko man arrested for allegedly threatening judges

Tyler Vavak
Tyler Vavak(The Elko Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Elko for allegedly threatening two local judges.

Officers with the Elko Police Department were called to the Elko County Courthouse on Dec. 5 regarding the threats.

Police say 41-year-old Tyler Vavak of Elko sent text messages to the judges, saying he was going to hire someone to kill them.

Vavak was located and arrested.

He was booked into the Elko County Jail and charged with two counts of intimidating a public officer with threat of force. His bail was set at $100,000.

