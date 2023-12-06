DCSO warns of phone scams targeting Douglas County residents

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a pair of scams that are targeting area residents.

They say the first scam involves a request to settle overdue bills using cryptocurrency and requires the victim to deposit money at a cryptocurrency ATM and send funds to the scammers.

In the second scam, people claiming to be DCSO undersheriff Ron Elges or some other DCSO administrator tell a victim they have missed jury duty, and demand payment to avoid warrants or fines.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked not to engage with the scammer and to hang up before calling the DCSO Office at 775-782-5126 to speak with a deputy.

