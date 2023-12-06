Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: KPLC, Welsh Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – The body of a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department was found in a river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said he seemingly vanished while boating on the Mermentau River.

Family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies have been searching the river since he was reported missing.

Investigators said nearby surveillance cameras showed the man’s boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles on the evening he disappeared.

His body was found near where officials believe he fell out of the boat. It is unclear why he fell into the water.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holiday students with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress