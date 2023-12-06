Blue Angels coming to Reno this October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be coming to Reno in 2024.

The Reno Air Racing Association announced Tuesday that they, as well as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the U.S. Air Forces’ F-16 Viper Demo Team, will be coming to Reno from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2024.

The news comes just months after the last Stead-area Reno Air Races completed.

Details on the event, as well as ticket availability have not yet been released.

