Blue Angels coming to Reno this October

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels(WITN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be coming to Reno in 2024.

The Reno Air Racing Association announced Tuesday that they, as well as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the U.S. Air Forces’ F-16 Viper Demo Team, will be coming to Reno from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2024.

The news comes just months after the last Stead-area Reno Air Races completed.

Details on the event, as well as ticket availability have not yet been released.

