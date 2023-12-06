10 Torr Distillery transforms into Miracle on Mill Street for a festive holiday pop-up bar experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time ever, the famed Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar, Miracle, is coming to 10 Torr Distilling & Brewing (490 Mill Street, Reno).

Miracle, the original creators of the holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar concept, are thrilled to return for the 2023 season. Featuring festive original cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and exciting new mug designs to bring the holiday season to life, this year’s holiday season promises to be one of the best yet. The mugs will be available for purchase at all bars.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Karlie Drew stopped by the holiday bar Wednesday morning to check out all that ‘Miracle on Mill Street’ has in store for guests.

Now through Dec. 31, 10 Torr will feature a holiday oasis with over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as the Christmapolitan and Christmas Cricket. New this year is Rudolph’s Replacement, The Krampus, and Marshmallows & Unicorns.

At the end of this year’s season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global non-profit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.