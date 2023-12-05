WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of...
George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200
Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation....
What's next for George Santos?
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant