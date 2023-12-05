UNR to raise tuition to fund faculty pay bump

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuition at the University of Nevada, Reno will be increasing to fund a pay increase for faculty.

The Nevada Board of Regents voted unanimously last week to increase student fees and nonresident tuition by 5%.

The majority of that money will pay for an 11% increase in faculty pay approved over the next two years.

Officials say the increase is needed to pay for the cost-of-living raises approved by the legislature. State funding only covered about two-thirds of that increase.

Undergrads at the University will now pay $281 per credit.

