Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions, over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy, has ended. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN FREKING
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

