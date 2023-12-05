TSA showcases prohibited items, urges organization amid busy travel season

Prohibited items but on display on Monday, Dec. 4 at RNO.
Prohibited items but on display on Monday, Dec. 4 at RNO.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sunday after thanksgiving set a record for U.S. airports with 2.9 million passengers screened

“Nationwide we broke a record for the busiest day ever for TSA,” explained TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

While they don’t expect to break any records for the Christmas season, TSA wanted to remind travelers how to speed the process up. A briefing was held on Monday in which they stressed the importance of organization, saying the lines are often held up by people digging through their bags to get out their electronics.

“Laptops, tablets, should be placed on top of your bag,” Dankers said.

It’s also key to remember that liquids, gels and aerosols are allowed if they are not more than 3.4 ounces, and should be in a clear bag.

In addition to liquids, knives and other tools are not allowed in your carry-on luggage, but may be kept in your checked bag.

Dankers says that if you show up to security with them, they must either be moved to a checked bag, given to a friend or family member that dropped them off, or as is most common – the item must be left with TSA.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Texas Co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff Choate watches his team during the final half of the Texas...
Nevada hires Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to be next head coach
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada sees dip in registered voters
Lithia Reno Subaru to host fee-waived pet adoption event
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job