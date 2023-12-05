TSA showcases prohibited items, urges organization amid busy travel season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sunday after thanksgiving set a record for U.S. airports with 2.9 million passengers screened

“Nationwide we broke a record for the busiest day ever for TSA,” explained TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

While they don’t expect to break any records for the Christmas season, TSA wanted to remind travelers how to speed the process up. A briefing was held on Monday in which they stressed the importance of organization, saying the lines are often held up by people digging through their bags to get out their electronics.

“Laptops, tablets, should be placed on top of your bag,” Dankers said.

It’s also key to remember that liquids, gels and aerosols are allowed if they are not more than 3.4 ounces, and should be in a clear bag.

In addition to liquids, knives and other tools are not allowed in your carry-on luggage, but may be kept in your checked bag.

Dankers says that if you show up to security with them, they must either be moved to a checked bag, given to a friend or family member that dropped them off, or as is most common – the item must be left with TSA.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.