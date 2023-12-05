Sparks police arrest unlicensed contractor on 3 felony charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department arrested an unlicensed contractor on three felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Sandra J. Tyler was arrested by SPD on Nov. 26 following a traffic stop that was initiated because of a warrant pursued by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

That warrant stemmed from a nearly two-year investigation by the NSCB into Re Bath Reno, an unlicensed business.

“Home repair scams can affect consumers on projects of all sizes and values,” warned Executive Officer Margi Grein. ”We are grateful to have the support and collaboration of the Nevada Attorney General on cases like this where reckless individuals like Sandra Tyler are issued warrants for their arrest based on their careless and repetitive harm to the public. The Board extends its appreciation to Sparks Police Department for their vigilance in apprehending Ms. Tyler and allowing the opportunity for justice to be served.”

Tyler owned Re Bath Reno when contracts were signed with around 16 homeowners living in Reno, Sparks, and surrounding areas of northern Nevada between January and July 2021.

The NSCB says that of the 16 contracts, 14 of them involved no work being performed, while the remaining two had substandard work. Tyler collected a total of $159,792.07 on contracts valued at 315,980.60.

The Board further alleges that each project was abandoned after Tyler took the deposit, which was then allegedly used for purposes other than the work contracted. Re Bath Reno has since filed for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.