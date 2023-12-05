Second person dies from drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, lawsuit alleges

FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint,...
FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint, and Mango Yuzu Citrus.(Panera/handout)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(TMX/Gray News) – Panera’s caffeinated Charged Lemonade has been blamed for a second death, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit said 46-year-old Dennis Brown of Fleming Island, Florida, went into cardiac arrest on his way home after drinking three Charged Lemonades at a local Panera on Oct. 9.

According to the lawsuit, Brown had a chromosomal deficiency disorder, a developmental delay, and a mild intellectual disability, but he lived on his own and regularly stopped at his local Panera on his way home from his job at a supermarket.

He avoided consuming energy drinks because he had high blood pressure, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Brown’s family by the Philadelphia-based law firm Kline & Specter, PC, which is also representing the family of Sarah Katz in a similar lawsuit filed in October centered on Panera’s Charged Lemonade drink.

Katz, a college student who had a heart condition, died in September of last year after consuming Charged Lemonade. That lawsuit argued Panera failed to warn consumers that the “dangerous energy drink” had high amounts of caffeine along with guarana extract, a stimulant.

According to both lawsuits, Panera advertised the Charged Lemonade as “plant-based and clean with as much caffeine as our Dark Roast coffee.” But with 390 milligrams of caffeine, a large Charged Lemonade contains more caffeine than any size of Panera’s Dark Roast coffee.

The lawsuits claim a large Charged Lemonade contains more caffeine than standard cans of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined, along with the equivalent of almost 30 teaspoons of sugar.

After the first lawsuit, Panera included signage in its restaurants and disclosures on its website warning customers to drink Charged Lemonade in moderation. The disclosures also say that the drink is not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, or people sensitive to caffeine.

