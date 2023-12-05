Reno Aces gather toys during annual holiday drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces are gathering toys for kids in need in their annual drive at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces VP of marketing Vince Ruffino says the team views itself as communal during all times of the year, and this toy drive is an example of that.

“We are really excited about it,” he said. “It is something we do annually, allowing us to give back to less fortunate kids.”

The toys come from Jakks Pacific Toys, and the effort is a collaboration between the Washoe County Sherriff’s Office, Ashlee’s Toy Closet, and Greater Nevada Credit Union.

“We are taking them to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Renown Children’s Hospital,” said Surae Helms of Greater Nevada Credit Union.

Helms says that second destination makes her particularly proud given that the toys will get so much use year-round.

