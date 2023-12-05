Pink Martini returns to Reno for one night only as part of Artown’s encore series

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pink Martini has performed with more than 50 orchestras in cities around the world, from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony to the BBC Concert Orchestra. Now Pink Martini is returning to Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Artown executive director, Beth Macmillan stopped by Morning Break to remind people to get their tickets before the concert sells out.

Pink Martini is an Artown audience and holiday season favorite. The show features the sensational China Forbes as well as some other special guest artists.

For more information and ticket inquiries, click here.

