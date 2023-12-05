Nevada’s Lee helps push for drought program funding

(kbtx)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee, as well as Congressman Mike Flood (R-NE), pushed for drought program funding as part of the upcoming Farm Bill.

The pair sent a letter to the leadership of the Agricultural Committee urging funding for drought monitoring and prevention in the bill.

“We write today to underscore our support for the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) and the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) in the upcoming Farm Bill,” wrote the members. “We respectfully request that the Farm Bill provide funding of $3.8 million per year for the NDMC to support both the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) risk management programs as well as the many Tribal, state, local, and regional decision-makers who depend on USDM data to make critical judgments for the diverse communities and constituencies they serve—from Nebraska to Nevada and beyond.”

The NDMC was established in 1995 and works to reduce the effects of drought, the environment, and the economy by researching the science of drought monitoring and the practice of drought planning. It is headquartered at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Lee and Flood say the NDMC is critical for ensuring accurate drought warnings and for providing updates for decision makers in Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Meet canine Dingo and his handler Matt
Meet the TSA Canines of the Reno Airport
Operation Stocking Stuffer Final Week
Catholic Charities enters final push for donations for Operation Stocking Stuffer
Artown Encore presents Pink Martini
Pink Martini returns to Reno for one night only as part of Artown’s encore series
Rob Schwartz, Executive Producer of "Upheaval"
Executive producer of “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin” invites community to free screening