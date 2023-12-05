Nevada’s Lee helps push for drought program funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee, as well as Congressman Mike Flood (R-NE), pushed for drought program funding as part of the upcoming Farm Bill.

The pair sent a letter to the leadership of the Agricultural Committee urging funding for drought monitoring and prevention in the bill.

“We write today to underscore our support for the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) and the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) in the upcoming Farm Bill,” wrote the members. “We respectfully request that the Farm Bill provide funding of $3.8 million per year for the NDMC to support both the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) risk management programs as well as the many Tribal, state, local, and regional decision-makers who depend on USDM data to make critical judgments for the diverse communities and constituencies they serve—from Nebraska to Nevada and beyond.”

The NDMC was established in 1995 and works to reduce the effects of drought, the environment, and the economy by researching the science of drought monitoring and the practice of drought planning. It is headquartered at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Lee and Flood say the NDMC is critical for ensuring accurate drought warnings and for providing updates for decision makers in Nevada.

