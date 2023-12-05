Nevada takes on UC Davis after Lucas’ 20-point outing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0).

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the UC Davis Aggies after Jarod Lucas scored 20 points in Nevada’s 73-59 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Wolf Pack are 5-0 on their home court. Nevada averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 20.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-2 in road games. UC Davis averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Nevada makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). UC Davis averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.3 points for Nevada.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 20.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 13.5 points for UC Davis.

