Meet the TSA Canines of the Reno Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Helping with TSA security are more than a thousand canines who work at our airports nationwide. They are trained to detect explosive scents, materials and residue.

We got to meet one, named Dingo, and his handler Matt Lietz, who work to protect travelers at our airport, and for these canines they know how to stay on point every day.

Dingo is a Short Hair German Shepard Pointer, and these partners are just one part of a team that you will see consistently patrolling the Reno Airport. The two have been partners for a little over a year, but on cue because of all the continuous training both know how to read each other as if they have been together all of their lives.

Lietz says they work hard to be comfortable with each other. “He is trying to learn me and I am trying to learn him that way when we are out here protecting the public, I understand that when he wants to go in a certain direction that I go in that direction.”

TSA works in conjunction with the Reno Tahoe Airport Police Department, and to get the canines here takes time and effort between both agencies. Once a handler and the canine pass their first round of training in Texas, they have a little over two months to train and get to the know airport front to back. Lori Dankers with the TSA says this is key to protect travelers. “These dogs can work anywhere in the airport and that is important because if there is an incident that is starting to unfold they can respond to that.”

Being a canine handler takes extra time and effort for the officer who chooses to be in that position and the chief of the police Ricardo Duarte says it is important that officers understand the responsibility and the work it takes to have a canine partner.

“Their daily duties are no different than anybody else with the exception of a bigger responsibility to train the dogs, their day starts on patrol, and it could end with training the canine,” Duarte says.

However, once all the work is done, at the end of the day Matt and Dingo finally can relax and Dingo can be a normal dog with his family at home. “He just loves to play, and run, he is 4 years old, but he is just a puppy at heart, and he is just so happy.”

