KOLO Cooks: Chefs Jonathan Chapin and Daryl Butterfield make fresh tomato, oregano orzo salad

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back for a second week, Chef Daryl Butterfield joins Chef Jonathan Chapin for this episode of KOLO Cooks. Butterfield takes the lead in the kitchen, whipping up a delicious tomato and oregano orzo salad that is great for meal-preppers or large families.

Ingredients:

Orzo pasta

Tomatoes (halved)

Oregano

Garlic (minced)

Shallot (thinly sliced)

Butter

White wine

Heavy cream

Parmesan cheese (fresh, shaved)

Balsamic reduction

Directions:

Cook orzo pasta in salted water for 9 minutes.

Heat pan, melt butter, add garlic and shallot, cook till translucent.

Add butter and mix until melted.

Add white wine, tomatoes and oregano.

Add heavy cream and parmesan; reduce.

Add orzo and toss.

Place onto serving dish, drizzle with balsamic reduction, top with parmesan and oregano sprigs.

Serve and enjoy.

