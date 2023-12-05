KOLO Cooks: Chefs Jonathan Chapin and Daryl Butterfield make fresh tomato, oregano orzo salad

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back for a second week, Chef Daryl Butterfield joins Chef Jonathan Chapin for this episode of KOLO Cooks. Butterfield takes the lead in the kitchen, whipping up a delicious tomato and oregano orzo salad that is great for meal-preppers or large families.

Ingredients:

  • Orzo pasta
  • Tomatoes (halved)
  • Oregano
  • Garlic (minced)
  • Shallot (thinly sliced)
  • Butter
  • White wine
  • Heavy cream
  • Parmesan cheese (fresh, shaved)
  • Balsamic reduction

Directions:

  • Cook orzo pasta in salted water for 9 minutes.
  • Heat pan, melt butter, add garlic and shallot, cook till translucent.
  • Add butter and mix until melted.
  • Add white wine, tomatoes and oregano.
  • Add heavy cream and parmesan; reduce.
  • Add orzo and toss.
  • Place onto serving dish, drizzle with balsamic reduction, top with parmesan and oregano sprigs.
  • Serve and enjoy.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

