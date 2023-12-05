Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 20: First day of National Park Week

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day

Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

