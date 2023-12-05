Executive producer of “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin” invites community to free screening

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Atlantis Resort Casino will host a free screening of a documentary Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin.

Executive producer, Rob Schwartz, is in town for the screening and stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to attend.

The documentary is about former Prime Minister of Israel, Menachem Begin who was driven by passion for his people to dedicate his life to the survival and safety of Israel and the unity of the Jewish people. The film includes rarely seen archival materials and revealing interviews showcase Begin’s life. It was just released in 2022 and has been shown all over the world.

For anyone interested in attending the screening, the film will be shown at the Atlantis Paradise Ballroom Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Register online.

