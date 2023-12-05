Deadlines approaching for Nevada’s Presidential Preference Primary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us are more worried about what to get a close relative for Christmas than when and where we want to vote during Nevada’s Presential Preference Primary.

But Washoe County’s Registrar asks to take a couple of minutes now and look at your voter registration on-line.

For those wanting to opt out of getting a mail-in ballot for the presidential primary, that request must be made by Friday December 8, 2023.

Change of heart? The request can be made two weeks before the election to tell authorities where that mail-in ballot needs to be sent.

But there is other information on voter registration which need to be checked on before next year.

“We do have closed primaries in the state of Nevada,” says Jamie Rodriquez, Washoe County Registrar. “So, making sure if you want to be registered in one of the major parties, make sure that is in there now. “You could change it to Democrat or Republican. You can do that now. Or as we get into the holidays, and you will receive a ballot.

Those ballots will come out after December.

*Sample ballots will go out to those voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican party for the Presidential Preference Primary on January 3rd. Those who have *not opted out of mail-in ballots will receive mail-in ballots starting January 10, 2024.

Rodriguez says make sure addresses are correct and the spelling of a first and last name. There may have been some changes since the 2022 elections.

“We had last election, we had people who had P.O Boxes and they got rid of their P.O. Boxes--check your mailing address,” says Rodriguez.

For the presidential preference primary those not registered as a Democrat or Republican will not receive any material on that specific event. That means no sample ballot, no mail in ballot, no information on early voting, and no information on polling locations.

It’s important to remember many of the deadlines are based upon what needs to be sent to the printer. That’s so the mail-in ballot can get to its proper destination in plenty of time.

But also keep in mind here in Nevada those who aren’t registered, can register on the day of the presidential preference primary as well as the primary election in June.

For more information: https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/register_to_vote/check-my-registration.php

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.