Circle of Life Hospice announces major donation for Hospice House Project

ENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Circle of Life Hospice Foundation (COLHF) is excited to announce a individual as donated a house and additional land to the Hospice House Project. The plan for this project is to create a community-based social model for end-of-life care that is provided in a “home-away-from-home” environment for individuals who are unable to die in their own home. Resident care is provided by a combination of family members, volunteers and paid caregivers in collaboration with the many medical-hospice providers in the Reno area. The COLHF Hospice House will provide a home-like environment with a variety of holistic support and activities that embraces and affirms both the dying residents and their families.

Michelle Cagle, Circle of Life Hospice CEO and president of the COLHF board, and Tara Alto, vice president of the COLHF board and executive director of Hospice House, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what this recent donation means for the organization and the community.

For more information about Circle of Life Hospice and its foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.