Circle of Life Hospice announces major donation for Hospice House Project

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Circle of Life Hospice Foundation (COLHF) is excited to announce a individual as donated a house and additional land to the Hospice House Project. The plan for this project is to create a community-based social model for end-of-life care that is provided in a “home-away-from-home” environment for individuals who are unable to die in their own home. Resident care is provided by a combination of family members, volunteers and paid caregivers in collaboration with the many medical-hospice providers in the Reno area. The COLHF Hospice House will provide a home-like environment with a variety of holistic support and activities that embraces and affirms both the dying residents and their families.

Michelle Cagle, Circle of Life Hospice CEO and president of the COLHF board, and Tara Alto, vice president of the COLHF board and executive director of Hospice House, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what this recent donation means for the organization and the community.

For more information about Circle of Life Hospice and its foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

AVA Ballet presents The Nutcracker
A.V.A. Ballet Theatre brings “The Nutcracker” to life on the Pioneer Center stage
KOLO Cooks: Tomato Orzo Salad
KOLO Cooks: Chefs Jonathan Chapin and Daryl Butterfield make fresh tomato, oregano orzo salad
KOLO Cooks: Tomato Orzo Salad
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
$3 billion to be invested for rail system connecting Vegas and southern California