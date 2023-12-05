Chronic absenteeism proves to burden Washoe County student proficiency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chronic absenteeism continues to present academic challenges for schools across America. Over 10 million students were chronically absent during the 2020 to 2021 school year. Students are chronically absent if they miss 10% or more of instructional school days.

Students in Nevada are facing similar challenges, hosting a 34.9% chronic absenteeism rate during the 2022 to 2023 school year. Washoe County school district falls four percent below the state average at 31% but recent reports have shown students lack proficiency in English and Math.

The District says chronic absenteeism is one of the factors impeding students from progressing academically. “When students are not in class, they are missing out on instruction. The more school they miss, the harder it is for them to catch up when they come back,” said Rechelle Murillo (MSW/LSW), the Intervention Department Director for the Washoe County school district.

Murillo says the pandemic is having lingering effects on students. “Our students are still continuing to struggle and we see those academic gaps. Essentially we had two years of students having disrupted education.” Chronic absentee spiked nationwide while teachers and students adjusted to distant learning. The chronic absenteeism rate soared to 34% in Washoe County, which is up more than 50% from the previous year, 17%. In 2022, when students were allowed back on campus, the district decreased its rate to 24%. Last year the district ended the school year at 28%.

“There is a direct correlation with academic achievement and attendance.” Superintendent Enfield addressed the annual report with a 3-year plan to improve students’ proficiency in English and Math.

The 2022 to 2023 Smarter Balanced assessment shows, elementary students, who are not chronically absent, are twice as likely to be proficient in English and Math. While middle schoolers, who are not chronically absent, are 3 times more likely to be proficient in Math.

You can view the Student Climate data report on page 574 on the Washoe County Board of Trustees agenda. There is also data from the first 100 days of school, where 7.4% of students would be absent on any given day. The absent rates increase by 10 percentage points between 5th and 6th grades and Kindergarten remains the highest chronic absentee rate for elementary schools.

There are other barriers to blame for students being chronically absent. “Here in Washoe County, housing costs are incredibly expensive, rent is incredibly expensive,” said Murillo. “All costs of living, groceries, gas, everything is going up for our families. That impacts our families.”

Chronic absenteeism has been reported since the federal mandate was instated during the 2017 to 2018 school year. The rule was not adopted until the beginning of the 2018 school year. The District posted a graduation rate of over 84% and a chronic absenteeism rate of 9.3%. That was the last year that students could fail a course due to being absent for more than 10% of instruction days.

The district has plans to continue to support students and families moving forward. “Engagement,” added Murillo. “Let’s get the kids excited to get to class on time. Let’s give them a reason to be in class. That’s something our district is working really hard on. Getting kids excited about learning.”

