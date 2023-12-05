Catholic Charities enters final push for donations for Operation Stocking Stuffer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays can be a difficult season especially for local children who may not receive a Christmas gift. Each December, with the support of generous donations, Catholic Charities collects Christmas stocking stuffers and pre-filled stockings to provide a little magic for children in need.

Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement, stopped by Morning Break to ask for the community’s help to fulfill the stocking needs.

Donations will be accepted at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores through Monday, Dec. 11. The thrift store in Reno and Sparks is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gifts are needed for children ranging in age from 2 to 13 years old. Each stocking should have a maximum value of $20 and can be filled with new, age-appropriate toys, clothing, toiletries, gift cards and treats. Catholic Charities will also be accepting cash and check donations to help fund the purchase of additional stockings.

Help support Catholics Charities’ goal of gifting 2,000 stockings to local children this holiday season! For more information, click here.

If you missed the deadline to sign up to receive a stocking for your child, Catholic Charities will be giving out the remaining stockings and toys on a first come, first served basis Monday, Dec. 18 between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the food pantry.

