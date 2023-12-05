A.V.A. Ballet Theatre brings “The Nutcracker” to life on the Pioneer Center stage

By Katey Roshetko
Dec. 5, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clara, the Nutcracker, the Sugar Plum Fairy, dancing mice and more will perform for one weekend only as A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual Nutcracker Ballet December 15-17.

Artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne, board member Steve Trounday and Doreen Begley (Mother Ginger) stopped by Morning Break to talk about this exciting rendition of the popular holiday ballet which includes the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s moving score conducted by Laura Jackson.

Principal dancers who have performed with professional ballet companies such as Ballet West, Kansas City Ballet and the Diablo Ballet will perform the leading roles along side a large cast of local talent.

Nutcracker performances will be held Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Reno.

A special Sugar Plum party will be held after the Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances where children can meet the Nutcracker characters.

Ticket prices are $30 to $65 with discounts for seniors and children. For tickets, call the Pioneer Center box office at 775-434-1050 or purchase them online.

