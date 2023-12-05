4 arrested in Winnemucca on drug charges

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Four people are facing drug charges in Winnemucca following a search of a local residence.

On Monday, members of the Nevada State Police Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team and the Winnemucca Police Department served a search warrant that led to the arrest of the four.

Wesley Strickler, Brandon Barnes, Joseph Gear, and Alexus Barnes were all arrested on drug charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance up to possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.

During the search, police seized around 13 grams of fentanyl, approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, various prescription pills, and two guns.

The Winnemucca Police Department says further arrests are expected. Mugshots for all four suspects are below:

Four people were arrested in Winnemucca on drug charges after a Monday search of a residence in Winnemucca.(The Winnemucca Police Department)

