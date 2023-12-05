$3 billion to be invested for rail system connecting Vegas and southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - $3 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is headed to Las Vegas for the construction of a high-speed rail system connecting Las Vegas to southern California.

The Brightline West high-speed rail system is expected to create 35,000 jobs and help ease traffic on I-15. Brightline West estimates the project will remove more than three million cars from the Interstate annually.

“This historic high-speed rail project will be a game changer for Nevada’s tourism economy and transportation. It’ll bring more visitors to our state, reduce traffic on the I-15, create thousands of good paying jobs, and decrease carbon emissions, all while relying on local union labor,” said U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. “For decades, Nevadans have heard about the benefits of high-speed rail, and I’m proud to have led the charge for months to push the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure critical funding to make this a reality. I’ll always fight to support Nevada’s tourism economy and create good-paying, union jobs.”

“Connecting Las Vegas and Southern California by high-speed rail will create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs, boost our Southern Nevada tourism economy, and finally help us cut down on I-15 traffic,” said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “Bringing high-speed rail to Southern Nevada just makes sense, given the tens of millions of visitors we have each year. I will keep working to ensure Nevada is getting the resources we need to make transportation easier and cleaner for Nevada families.”

