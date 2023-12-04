RTC hosting Stuff A Bus food drive

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be hosting a Stuff A Bus food drive later this week on Thursday, Dec. 7.

They will be collecting donations from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. outside Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane.

Suggested food items include:

  • Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)
  • Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans
  • Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta
  • Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
  • Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)
  • Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk
  • Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers
  • Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food

All donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

