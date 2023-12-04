RTC hosting Stuff A Bus food drive
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be hosting a Stuff A Bus food drive later this week on Thursday, Dec. 7.
They will be collecting donations from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. outside Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane.
Suggested food items include:
- Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)
- Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans
- Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta
- Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
- Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)
- Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk
- Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers
- Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food
All donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
