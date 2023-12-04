Riverview Elementary School in Dayton to host 3rd annual holiday craft fair and toy drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dayton residents and those from the surrounding area are invited to shop local vendors and support kids at Riverview Elementary (1200 Ferretto Parkway, Dayton). Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the school is hosting its 3rd annual holiday craft fair and toy drive.

Event organizer Ariel Williams stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this event supports local businesses, artists and the local school.

There will be lots of vendors, face painting for the kids, pictures with Santa and a toy drive. For vendor information, contact Williams at bandgurl22@gmail.com.

This week, there will also be a pizza part fundraiser for Riverview Elementary academics. Come on out Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 3-8 p.m. to Left Coast Pizza (801 Overland Loop #306, Dayton) and the restaurant will donate 25% of your purchase to the school.

