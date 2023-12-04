Reading Reno: Megan Edwards named 2023 Silver Pen Award recipient by Nevada Writers Hall of Fame

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas resident, Megan Edwards is best known for her novels that often incorporate her real-life experiences and travels into fictional tales. Her books have won numerous awards, including three Benjamin Franklin Gold medals; and this year Edwards has been awarded the Silver Pen Award by the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame.

Edwards stopped by Morning Break to talk about the honor as well as her most recent book, A Coin for the Ferryman. It’s the time-bending story of Julius Caesar’s four-day visit to the year 1999.

Edwards’ writing career really took off after a California wildfire destroyed her home and belongings in 1993 which led her to embark on a six-year road trip across the United States and Canada with her husband and dog. Her travels became the inspiration for her highly praised memoir, Roads from the Ashes: An Odyssey in Real Life on the Virtual Frontier.

Edwards has written four novels including the Copper Black mystery series, which features a young journalist in Las Vegas and blends suspense with Edwards’ own insights into the world of media and journalism. Strings: A Love Story spins the tale of a rare violin and the hearts it touches.

