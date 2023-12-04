Prescribed burns to begin in Lake Tahoe area Wednesday

(WSAZ)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Prescribed burns in the Lake Tahoe area are set to begin this Wednesday.

The burns will take place around the Lake Tahoe Airport from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12. 22 acres will be burned with an estimated 230 piles scheduled to be burned.

All scheduled burns consider temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and smoke dispersal to decide when and where to burn. The aim of these burns is to remove excess fuels that can feed wildfires.

Smoke from these burns may continue for several days. If you are sensitive to smoke, the City of South Lake Tahoe advises you to limit your time outdoors near the burn areas.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada sees dip in registered voters
Lithia Reno Subaru to host fee-waived pet adoption event
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
12/03 Sunday Weather KOLO
Sunday Weather 12/02 KOLO