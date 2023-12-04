Prescribed burns to begin in Lake Tahoe area Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Prescribed burns in the Lake Tahoe area are set to begin this Wednesday.

The burns will take place around the Lake Tahoe Airport from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12. 22 acres will be burned with an estimated 230 piles scheduled to be burned.

All scheduled burns consider temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and smoke dispersal to decide when and where to burn. The aim of these burns is to remove excess fuels that can feed wildfires.

Smoke from these burns may continue for several days. If you are sensitive to smoke, the City of South Lake Tahoe advises you to limit your time outdoors near the burn areas.

