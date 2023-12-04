Nevada hires Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to be next head coach

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada announced Monday afternoon that it has hired current Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to be it next head coach.

Texas, who was selected to be one of four teams to compete in the college football playoffs, is currently ranked as the 13th best scoring defense in the country, allowing an average of just over 17 points per game.

Choate will come to Nevada with previous head coaching experience, having spent four years at Montana State. He spent four seasons there, last going 11-4 in 2019.

The last three head coaches hired by Nevada did not have prior experience in that role.

“I am incredibly pleased to introduce Jeff Choate as the next head football coach at the University of Nevada. Jeff has coached with and developed under the tutelage of some of the best football minds in the game. His style and vision fit everything we believe will build Wolf Pack Football back into a championship-caliber program,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe.

“Whether as a head coach or an assistant, Jeff has continually developed programs and student athletes into champions throughout his career. We are excited to welcome the Choate family to Reno and the Northern Nevada community,” she continued.

