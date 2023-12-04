Nevada hires Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to be next head coach

Jeff Choate
Jeff Choate(KMVT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:06 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada announced Monday afternoon that it has hired current Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to be it next head coach.

Texas, who was selected to be one of four teams to compete in the college football playoffs, is currently ranked as the 13th best scoring defense in the country, allowing an average of just over 17 points per game.

Choate will come to Nevada with previous head coaching experience, having spent four years at Montana State. He spent four seasons there, last going 11-4 in 2019.

The last three head coaches hired by Nevada did not have prior experience in that role.

“I am incredibly pleased to introduce Jeff Choate as the next head football coach at the University of Nevada. Jeff has coached with and developed under the tutelage of some of the best football minds in the game. His style and vision fit everything we believe will build Wolf Pack Football back into a championship-caliber program,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe.

“Whether as a head coach or an assistant, Jeff has continually developed programs and student athletes into champions throughout his career. We are excited to welcome the Choate family to Reno and the Northern Nevada community,” she continued.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates after a win against Georgia after the...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out
Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack wins 73-59 over Loyola Marymount
A Washington State fan holds a "Pac-2" sign before an NCAA college football game between...
Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24
Nevada coach Ken Wilson watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Nevada fires head football coach Ken Wilson