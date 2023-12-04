Monday Motivations: Brooke Siem breaks down the three important components of happiness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last time Brooke Siem stopped by Morning Break for Monday Motivations, she shared how simplifying gratitude can help make the philosophy of gratitude less intimidating. This week she simplifies happiness into three components: enjoyment + satisfaction + meaning = happiness. This formula was first proposed by Harvard professor, Arthur Brooks.

Watch Monday’s interview with Brooke Siem to learn more.

Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. You can find some of Brooke’s other work and profiles in The Washington Post, EatingWell Magazine and Psychology Today.

Brooke Siem is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow Siem on Facebook and Instagram.

