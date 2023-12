RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting the last fee-waived pet adoption event of the year this Saturday.

The event will be on Dec. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their dealership, located at 2270 Kietzke Lane.

All adoption fees will be sponsored by Lithia Reno Subaru.

