Junior League of Reno to host Cocktails for a Cause at the Grand Sierra Resort

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Junior League of Reno is hosting “an unforgettable evening of holiday enchantment, community spirit, and charitable giving.” Cocktails for a Cause takes place Thursday, Dec. 7 from 3-7 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Junior League president, Sail Horton, and vice president of Poinsettia, Kirsten Childers, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to this sip and shop event.

Cocktails for a Cause is an opportunity for friends and families to come together to usher in the holiday season in style, while making a meaningful impact in the Reno community. Highlights of the event include exclusive shopping from premier local vendors, family-friendly fun featuring a complimentary hot cocoa station and photos with Santa Claus, and a delightful selection of spirits and beverages for adults.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $5 for children, which includes a Santa photo keepsake. The proceeds from this event will be dedicated to supporting the Junior League’s esteemed community partners and programs, including but not limited to Kids in the Kitchen, the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada sees dip in registered voters
Reading Reno: Megan Edwards
Reading Reno: Megan Edwards named 2023 Silver Pen Award recipient by Nevada Writers Hall of Fame
Riverview Elementary Holiday Craft Show
Riverview Elementary School in Dayton to host 3rd annual holiday craft fair and toy drive
Brooke Siem, Author
Monday Motivations: Brooke Siem breaks down the three important components of happiness