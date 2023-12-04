Junior League of Reno to host Cocktails for a Cause at the Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Junior League of Reno is hosting “an unforgettable evening of holiday enchantment, community spirit, and charitable giving.” Cocktails for a Cause takes place Thursday, Dec. 7 from 3-7 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Junior League president, Sail Horton, and vice president of Poinsettia, Kirsten Childers, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to this sip and shop event.

Cocktails for a Cause is an opportunity for friends and families to come together to usher in the holiday season in style, while making a meaningful impact in the Reno community. Highlights of the event include exclusive shopping from premier local vendors, family-friendly fun featuring a complimentary hot cocoa station and photos with Santa Claus, and a delightful selection of spirits and beverages for adults.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $5 for children, which includes a Santa photo keepsake. The proceeds from this event will be dedicated to supporting the Junior League’s esteemed community partners and programs, including but not limited to Kids in the Kitchen, the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, and more.

