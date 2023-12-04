Humboldt County woman arrested on gun, drug charges after alleged trespass

PARADISE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Humboldt County woman has been arrested on gun and drug charges after being investigated for an alleged trespassing incident.

On Sunday morning, deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Paradise Valley for trespassing.

Once there, they discovered 56-year-old Jennifer Tipton of Paradise Valley had entered the property of another person despite the property being clearly marked. She had also previously been given a trespass warning for this property.

Tipton was in her car on State Route 290 and was subsequently placed under arrest for misdemeanor trespassing.

During a search of her person, police uncovered a white crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Police then searched her car, where they found a shotgun, and a loaded handgun.

The possession of those firearms is prohibited under Nevada law due to her alleged possession of the suspected methamphetamine.

Tipton was booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center where she was charged with trespassing, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

