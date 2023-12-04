Humboldt County woman arrested on gun, drug charges after alleged trespass

Tipton was booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center
Jennifer Tipton
Jennifer Tipton(The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Humboldt County woman has been arrested on gun and drug charges after being investigated for an alleged trespassing incident.

On Sunday morning, deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Paradise Valley for trespassing.

Once there, they discovered 56-year-old Jennifer Tipton of Paradise Valley had entered the property of another person despite the property being clearly marked. She had also previously been given a trespass warning for this property.

Tipton was in her car on State Route 290 and was subsequently placed under arrest for misdemeanor trespassing.

During a search of her person, police uncovered a white crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Police then searched her car, where they found a shotgun, and a loaded handgun.

The possession of those firearms is prohibited under Nevada law due to her alleged possession of the suspected methamphetamine.

Tipton was booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center where she was charged with trespassing, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada sees dip in registered voters
Lithia Reno Subaru to host fee-waived pet adoption event
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
12/03 Sunday Weather KOLO
Sunday Weather 12/02 KOLO