FBI increases reward for information in Tabatha Tozzi murder case

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased the amount of money it is offering for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a Las Vegas murder case.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi, on the 8100 block of Leger Drive at about 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. The FBI’s Las Vegas field office joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in its investigation in June.

Family of Las Vegas woman Tabatha Tozzi holds peaceful protest as search for suspect continues

The bureau initially offered $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. This weekend, that amount increased to $30,000. Its release noted that the suspect “has ties to or may visit Southern California and Mexico.”

According to police, LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting near a residence on the 8100 block of Leger Drive at about 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Tabatha Tozzi
Tabatha Tozzi(Provided to FOX5)

Medical personnel transported the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Tozzi, to UMC, where she was pronounced dead on April 24.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Perez-Sanchez. During the argument, police said Perez-Sanchez took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Friends of the victim said that the suspect stole Tozzi’s car after the shooting back in April, and he has been missing ever since then. The FBI asked anyone with any information about Perez-Sanchez to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The bureau added that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

