Wolf Pack wins 73-59 over Loyola Marymount

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 20 points helped Nevada defeat Loyola Marymount 73-59 on Saturday.

Lucas shot 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Wolf Pack (6-0). Nick Davidson scored 12 points, going 3 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tre Coleman shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wolf Pack picked up their sixth straight win.

Will Johnston led the way for the Lions (5-4) with 15 points and four assists. Dominick Harris added 13 points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also recorded 10 points.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-4)

Leaupepe 3-8 3-3 10, Merkviladze 1-6 0-0 2, Thiemann 1-4 1-3 3, Hill 2-9 0-0 5, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Johnston 5-10 2-2 15, Harris 3-12 4-6 13, McBride 2-2 0-0 5, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-59 10-14 59.

NEVADA (6-0)

T.Coleman 5-8 0-0 10, Davidson 3-6 6-6 12, K.Hymes 2-6 4-5 8, Blackshear 2-9 1-3 5, Lucas 7-10 5-6 20, Foster 3-4 2-3 8, McIntosh 2-5 2-2 7, Rolison 0-3 0-0 0, Gardner 1-4 1-2 3, J.Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 21-27 73.

Halftime_Nevada 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 9-30 (Johnston 3-7, Harris 3-9, McBride 1-1, Leaupepe 1-4, Hill 1-5, Wright 0-1, Merkviladze 0-3), Nevada 2-8 (Lucas 1-2, McIntosh 1-3, Davidson 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Rolison 0-1). Fouled Out_Leaupepe, Thiemann. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 33 (Merkviladze 6), Nevada 30 (Foster 7). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Johnston 4), Nevada 17 (Blackshear 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 27, Nevada 15. A_7,851 (11,536).

