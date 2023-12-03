Wolf Pack wins 73-59 over Loyola Marymount

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 20 points helped Nevada defeat Loyola Marymount 73-59 on Saturday.

Lucas shot 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Wolf Pack (6-0). Nick Davidson scored 12 points, going 3 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tre Coleman shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wolf Pack picked up their sixth straight win.

Will Johnston led the way for the Lions (5-4) with 15 points and four assists. Dominick Harris added 13 points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-4)

Leaupepe 3-8 3-3 10, Merkviladze 1-6 0-0 2, Thiemann 1-4 1-3 3, Hill 2-9 0-0 5, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Johnston 5-10 2-2 15, Harris 3-12 4-6 13, McBride 2-2 0-0 5, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-59 10-14 59.

NEVADA (6-0)

T.Coleman 5-8 0-0 10, Davidson 3-6 6-6 12, K.Hymes 2-6 4-5 8, Blackshear 2-9 1-3 5, Lucas 7-10 5-6 20, Foster 3-4 2-3 8, McIntosh 2-5 2-2 7, Rolison 0-3 0-0 0, Gardner 1-4 1-2 3, J.Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 21-27 73.

Halftime_Nevada 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 9-30 (Johnston 3-7, Harris 3-9, McBride 1-1, Leaupepe 1-4, Hill 1-5, Wright 0-1, Merkviladze 0-3), Nevada 2-8 (Lucas 1-2, McIntosh 1-3, Davidson 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Rolison 0-1). Fouled Out_Leaupepe, Thiemann. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 33 (Merkviladze 6), Nevada 30 (Foster 7). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Johnston 4), Nevada 17 (Blackshear 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 27, Nevada 15. A_7,851 (11,536).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

A Washington State fan holds a "Pac-2" sign before an NCAA college football game between...
Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24
Nevada coach Ken Wilson watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Nevada fires head football coach Ken Wilson
Wolf Pack logo
Blackshear’s 22 leads Wolf Pack past Montana 77-66
Nevada shot 61% from the field and 54% from three in its win over Portland State
Montana visits Nevada following Lucas’ 30-point game