Fire in commercial building in Sparks industrial area

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department said Saturday a fire broke out in a commercial building in the 700 block of East Glendale Avenue near McCarran Boulevard.

The Sparks Police Department said Glendale Avenue is closed in both directions and people should avoid the area.

Four fire engines and one ladder truck are on scene for a total of 18 personnel.

The fire department reports no injuries.

There is no information yet on the extent of damage or the cause of the fire.

