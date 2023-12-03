Adam Laxalt leaves Ron DeSantis' Super PAC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has stepped down from Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ campaign, CNN reported.

Laxalt was roommates with DeSantis when they were both in naval officer training and had DeSantis this year at his annual Basque Fry fundraiser for his Morning in Nevada PAC.

Laxalt became chairman of DeSantis’ Super PAC Never Back Down in April before the Florida governor formally launched his campaign for president.

“After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full-scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice,” Laxalt wrote in a letter to the campaign, according to CNN.

Chris Jankowski, Never Back Down’s chief executive, also left the PAC recently.

