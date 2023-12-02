Santa and the Grinch spread cheer at the Carson City tree lighting

KOLO 8 News Now at 4
By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa and the Grinch attended the Carson City Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Annual Holiday Tree Lighting and made sure to say hi to all of the students performing in the tree lighting ceremony.

“Santa never misses this, he stops his he comes all the way from the North Pole to come here, and right after he appears, the grinch will be coming out as well because the grinch wants to always be where Santa is,” says Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronni Hannaman.

The event also featured more than 500 fifth grade students including fifth graders from all six public elementary schools, as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s in signing Christmas carols.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shots fired graphic.
Person following stolen vehicle in North Valleys reports shots fired from vehicle
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, 2 die
A Washington State fan holds a "Pac-2" sign before an NCAA college football game between...
Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24
AVA Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker
Porch Pirates
Washoe sheriff’s office seeks volunteers for sting to catch porch pirates