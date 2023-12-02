Santa and the Grinch spread cheer at the Carson City tree lighting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa and the Grinch attended the Carson City Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Annual Holiday Tree Lighting and made sure to say hi to all of the students performing in the tree lighting ceremony.

“Santa never misses this, he stops his he comes all the way from the North Pole to come here, and right after he appears, the grinch will be coming out as well because the grinch wants to always be where Santa is,” says Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronni Hannaman.

The event also featured more than 500 fifth grade students including fifth graders from all six public elementary schools, as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s in signing Christmas carols.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.