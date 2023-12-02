Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online

Las Vegas police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of making terroristic threats on social media.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of making terroristic threats on social media.

Metro police investigators said Friday during a news conference they received numerous reports of the postings online.

Officials also said they conducted a search of the teen’s home and discovered bomb-making recipes and instructions as well as messages in support of the Islamic State terrorist organization also known as ISIS.

Authorities stress the need for people to come forward in cases like this.

”If you see something, say something. That’s not just a tagline, that’s a commitment that we ask everyone in our community to uphold. So no matter who you are, if you have a role in this community, we’re asking you to please continue to report suspicious activity so we can stay ahead of these types of threats,” explained LVMPD Deputy Chief Dori Koren.

The suspect faces multiple felonies including making terroristic threats and five counts of possession of explosive components.

