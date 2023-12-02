Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty

Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a gunman opened fire on her patrol car in an ambush attack.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call.

Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Phoenix area were at the Hall of Flame Museum in an effort to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me. If brothers and sisters need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night,” Bullis said about the opportunity to potentially help other law enforcement officers. “That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

