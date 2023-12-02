News reports: Former Trump lawyer to testify before Nevada grand jury about 2020 fake electors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several news media outlets report that former Donald Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro agreed to testify before a Nevada grand jury investigating fake electors in the 2020 election.

Robert Langford, a Nevada lawyer representing Chesebro in the fake elector case, declined to confirm plans for discussions between prosecutors and his client. The Washington Post reported. But he said: “My client, Kenneth Chesebro, will travel anywhere in the United States to tell the truth about what happened leading up to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.”

The Washington Post reported Nevada officials have offered Chesebro a “proffer” agreement in which they have pledged not to charge him in exchange for truthful testimony.

Alcinia Whiters, deputy communications director for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, said Saturday the office has no comment at this time.

The Nevada Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In mid-November, news outlets reported that the Nevada Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the scheme to replace people who were going to go to Washington, D.C., and say in an official proceeding that Trump won the 2020 Nevada presidential election.

The Nevada Independent reported any criminal charges in the case would have to be brought by Dec. 14, the three-year anniversary of when the Nevada fake electors met in Carson City.

