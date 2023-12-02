Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

Emma Blance Shaffer
Emma Blance Shaffer(Nevada County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOYALTON, Calif. (KOLO) -The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Loyalton High School teacher Friday on charges she had sex with a student.

Emma Blance Shaffer, 35, was booked on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor, filing a false police report, perjury, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

More charges could be filed pending an investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the Loyalton High School principal on Wednesday reported a potential sexual assault at the school. An investigation showed Shaffer was involved in a sexual relationship with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

Loyalton is about a 43 mile drive northwest of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shots fired graphic.
Person following stolen vehicle in North Valleys reports shots fired from vehicle
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Porch Pirates
Washoe sheriff’s office seeks volunteers for sting to catch porch pirates
A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen from the Save Mart on Plumb Lane.
Salvation Army red kettle theft
The scene of a garage fire on Boyle Street in Carson City.
Fire damages west Carson City garage
Toys warehoused for the local Toys for Tots program.
Local Toys for Tots fills requests for 23,000 kids this year