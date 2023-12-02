Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

LOYALTON, Calif. (KOLO) -The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Loyalton High School teacher Friday on charges she had sex with a student.

Emma Blance Shaffer, 35, was booked on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor, filing a false police report, perjury, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

More charges could be filed pending an investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the Loyalton High School principal on Wednesday reported a potential sexual assault at the school. An investigation showed Shaffer was involved in a sexual relationship with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

Loyalton is about a 43 mile drive northwest of Reno.

This remains an active investigation, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District and the Loyalton High School Administration Staff. The school staff and the sheriff’s office strongly encourage parents/guardians, as well as former or current students, to come forward with any information relevant to this investigation or potential additional victims and not remain silent. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office 530-289-3700

