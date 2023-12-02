Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOYALTON, Calif. (KOLO) -The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Loyalton High School teacher Friday on charges she had sex with a student.
Emma Blance Shaffer, 35, was booked on charges of sexual intercourse with a minor, filing a false police report, perjury, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.
More charges could be filed pending an investigation.
The sheriff’s office said the Loyalton High School principal on Wednesday reported a potential sexual assault at the school. An investigation showed Shaffer was involved in a sexual relationship with a student, the sheriff’s office said.
Loyalton is about a 43 mile drive northwest of Reno.
