Local Toys for Tots fills requests for 23,000 kids this year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year the Toys for Tots program is in a brand new space courtesy of the Katie Grace Foundation. The Toys for Tots boxes are filled with toys mostly donated by local people who want to help less fortunate kids.

But the plastic bags marked with toys inside as well as other items are a little deceptive.

Plenty of work went on prior to the finished order.

When the toys arrived, they were categorized by gender and age.

So, when it comes time to hand out the toys to those who requested them, volunteers are ready.

“We’ll have an individual there who will say welcome what is your name and your control number?” says Josh Hall Washoe County Toys for Tots Coordinator. “We’ll get their name and control number. We’ll grab their bag and hand it to them and wish them a Merry Christmas.” Hall shows me the numbers from his laptop.

23,000 local kids mean more than 28,000 thousand toys. His current tally shows he’s low on what’s needed to fill all the requests in time for Christmas.

“Each applicant will receive two toys a book that is age and gender appropriate,” says Hall. “And then they will also receive a stocking stuffer.”

About 600 families will stop by tomorrow December 2, 2023 for the first of many distribution events.

Hall is more than confident the local Toys for Tots Program will be able to fulfill all requests made for this Christmas. That’s because the local community, he says, always steps during the holidays and fills a need when they see it.

And with this program this time of year, there are plenty of needs. The program is no longer taking toy requests. But it does need more people to make donations. They also want more people to be a drop off site, and more people to become volunteers.

KOLO 8 at 4850 Ampere Drive in Reno is a drop off site for the program. We take unwrapped toy donations during regular business hours Monday thru Friday. Please drop off your toy in the marked box located just inside our front door. The deadline is December 18, 2023.

Our goal is to collect 1,000 toys in 2023.

For more information go to: reno-nevada.toysfortots.org

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.